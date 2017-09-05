Matic learnt a lot by watching Roy Keane

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed that he admired club legend Roy Keane when he was young and learnt a lot by watching him play.

The Serbia international is preparing to take on the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup Qualifying Group D clash on Tuesday, which will see Matic in opposition to Keane, who is the Irish assistant manager.

Ahead of the clash, Matic has spoken of his admiration for the former United midfielder, who used to play in the position that the 28-year-old now occupies for the Red Devils.

"Everybody knows that Roy Keane is a legend of Manchester United – he was a very important player for a long time," Matic said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"When I was young and started to follow football, he was at his best at Manchester and was one of the best midfielders in the league.

"I tried to take something from lots of players to improve myself and of course Roy Keane was one of those players.

"He's a legend in Manchester and I'll be happy to see him and have a chat. I'm happy that I play at the same club that he played."