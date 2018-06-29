Rooney hungry to succeed at DC United

New DC United signing Wayne Rooney claims he is fulfilling a “career ambition” in moving to Major League Soccer from Premier League side Everton.

The 32-year-old forward completed his transfer to Audi Field on Thursday when he put pen to paper on a contract until the end of the 2022 campaign.

Rooney returned to Goodison Park on a two-year deal in 2017 after 13 seasons at Manchester United, where he surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton’s record to become their all-time leading goalscorer.

However, the former England international has cut short his stay with the Toffees by 12 months to take up a new challenge in the United States, and he’s hungry to succeed at the franchise from Washington, DC.

“It is fantastic to be joining DC United at such an exciting time in the club’s history with the new stadium [Audi Field] opening in just a few weeks,” Rooney said.

“Moving to America and MLS fulfils another career ambition for me. I have the hunger to be a success here and will give DC 100 per cent – as I have always done for every team I have ever played for.

“When I visited earlier this summer I was really impressed with everyone I met connected with the club, and of course the new Audi Field. Now I can’t wait to get on the pitch in a United shirt and join my new team-mates to bring success to this club.”

DC United chief executive Jason Levien is hoping that Rooney’s arrival can lift a team sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference.

“This is a seminal moment for our fans and organisation. Wayne is a global soccer icon and his presence at DC United will elevate our product on the pitch and soccer as a whole in our city and in this country,” Levien said in a club statement.

“Wayne has thrived when competing at the most elite levels of soccer and we’re thrilled to have his leadership as we enter this new era at Audi Field.”