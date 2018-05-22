Major League Soccer

Ibrahimovic gets VAR red card for slap

We all know that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man who like to make an impact.

The big Swede, however, took it too far on Monday as he was red-carded for striking an opponent during LA Galaxy’s match against Montreal Impact.

The former Manchester United hitman saw red for violent conduct just before half-time when TV cameras caught him lashing out at Montreal defender Michael Petrasso.

Petrasso was backing into Ibra when he appeared to stand on his foot before the 36-year old lashed out and slapped him round the back of the head.

Both players went down and after a short delay, during which the referee checked with the VAR, Zlatan received his marching orders, while Petrasso was booked.

LA Galaxy are currently seventh in the MLS Western conference, 11 points behind leaders Sporting Kansas City.

Ibrahimovic has gone five games without a goal after scoring three goals in his first three games.

