Ibrahimovic gets VAR red card for slap

We all know that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a man who like to make an impact.

The big Swede, however, took it too far on Monday as he was red-carded for striking an opponent during LA Galaxy’s match against Montreal Impact.

The former Manchester United hitman saw red for violent conduct just before half-time when TV cameras caught him lashing out at Montreal defender Michael Petrasso.

Petrasso was backing into Ibra when he appeared to stand on his foot before the 36-year old lashed out and slapped him round the back of the head.

Both players went down and after a short delay, during which the referee checked with the VAR, Zlatan received his marching orders, while Petrasso was booked.

After Video Review, Zlatan Ibrahimovic receives a red card for violent conduct. #MTLvLA https://t.co/qF8UcCZYuy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 21, 2018

LA Galaxy are currently seventh in the MLS Western conference, 11 points behind leaders Sporting Kansas City.

Ibrahimovic has gone five games without a goal after scoring three goals in his first three games.