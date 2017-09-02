Low: Germany ‘got lucky’ against Czechs

Germany manager Joachim Low said his side were lucky to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in Friday’s World Cup qualifier in Prague.

An early opener from Timo Werner was cancelled out by Hertha Berlin midfielder Vladimir Darida in the 78th minute, and the world champions needed an 88th-minute effort from Mats Hummels.

“We definitely cannot be happy with the way we played tonight,” Low said. “We got lucky.

“Czech Republic defended well, but we also made things very difficult for ourselves.”

Hummels agreed with his manager’s assessment. “The goal obviously felt very good, but we gave the ball away too easily, too often,” the centre-back said. “That is unlike us.”

Germany lead the way in Group C, with their five-point lead over Northern Ireland making them well-placed to seal a place at Russia 2018.