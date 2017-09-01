Llorente completes Tottenham transfer

Tottenham have bolstered their attack with the signing of striker Fernando Llorente from fellow Premier League outfit Swansea City.

The Spain international was reportedly being pursued by Chelsea as well, but Spurs were able to clinch the deal ahead of them to bring the 32-year-old to the north London club until 2019.

“I’m very, very happy to join Tottenham, an amazing club,” Llorente told the official Spurs website.

“I can only say that I come here to help Tottenham to win titles. I think they are working very, very good in the last years.

“I am 32 years old but I want to learn everyday. I think I can learn a lot of things off Harry (Kane) and all the players. I can learn with (Mauricio) Pochettino a lot and I am going to do my best here.

“I think I can do more things in my career and my dream is to do that here at Tottenham.”

Llorente scored 15 goals for the Swans in his debut Premier League season, helping them retain their place in the English top flight.