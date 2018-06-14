PSG must unload 60m Euros worth of players

In order to comply with financial fair play (FFP) rules, Paris St-Germain will need to sell 60m Euros (£52.9m) worth of players by the end of June.

While the French giants were cleared of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules following an eight-month investigation, their transfer dealings will remain “under close scrutiny”.

Uefa opened an investigation into PSG’s spending in September after the club broke the world record transfer fee when they signed Neymar for 225m Euros.

The Parisian outfit also signed Kylian Mbappe on loan, and look set to pay in the region of 185m Euros for the young Frenchman this season.

“The financial impact of transfer activities as from the 2017 summer – up to and including the upcoming transfer window – and compliance with the break-even requirement for the 2018 financial year will remain under close scrutiny and will be thoroughly looked at in the coming weeks,” Uefa said in statement.

While European football’s governing body said the “break-even result of the club remains within acceptable deviation”, PSG will reportedly have to raise 60m euros from player sales within the next few weeks in order to balance the books for the current financial year.

This is because of Uefa’s Financial FFP ‘break-even’ rules, introduced in 2013, which requires clubs to balance their spending and revenue.

If they fail to raise the money, the club will face sanctions.

Paris Saint German have seen a major cash injection since being acquired by the Gulf state of Qatar, via its Qatar Sports Investments fund, in 2011.