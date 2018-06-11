Vieira set to be named Nice coach

Patrick Vieira is on the verge of being unveiled by Nice as their new head coach.

The 41-year-old former Manchester City Reserves boss has stepped away from his post at New York City after two seasons.

He is expected to take up the role most recently held by Lucien Favre, who left to join Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City announced the news that Vieira would take up his new role after leaving the United States.

Danilo Barbosa becomes the Aiglons’ first signing of the summer as the young defensive midfielder joins the club from Sporting Braga! 🔴⚫️#DaniloIsAnAiglon https://t.co/ab8y9YYWgy — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) June 10, 2018

The former Cannes, Milan, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter, Manchester City and French midfielder released a statement on Sunday.

He said: “I would like to thank City Football Group and New York City FC for the opportunity to have coached this tremendous football club.

“Leaving New York is an incredibly difficult decision for me and for my family and one that has not been taken lightly.

“From the beginning, City Football Group and its leadership, particularly our chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Brian Marwood, Ferran Soriano and Marty Edelman, have believed in me and have helped guide me through the last eight years of my career – starting with my time as a player and ultimately culminating with my first opportunity to manage a first team.”

Vieira’s New York technical team including assistant coach Christian Lattanzio, performance coach Kristian Wilson and physical performance coach Matt Cook are all set to be joining Vieira at the Ligue 1 club.