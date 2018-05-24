Rivaldo: Neymar can’t shine at PSG

Brazil legend Rivaldo wants Neymar to leave Paris-Saint Germain for a top club in Europe to be able to fulfill the potential of being the best in the world.

Neymar left Barcelona for PSG at the start of the 2017/18 season to become the world’s most expensive footballer.

Rivaldo though feels he will never fulfill his true potential unless he moves back to Spain or joins a big club in the English Premier League.

The Brazilian superstar has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, and the former Ballon d’Or winner says his countryman can be the best in the world if he plays for a team like the Spanish giants, who regularly play in the Champions League.

Madrid are fine tuning their preparations for Saturday’s final with Liverpool, where they will look to win the European competition for the third year in a row.

Rivaldo won the Ballon d’Or in 2009 while he was still on the books of Barcelona.

Rivaldo told Sky Sports: “I think that going to Real Madrid, or to some club in England, I think he will have more chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“I mean no offence, but we know that the French league is not the same as the Spanish or English league, where there’s more difficulty.

“I think he (Neymar) would have more chances to win the Champions League, so… when a player wins the Champions League, he has more chances of being the best in the world.”