Tuchel will build PSG around Neymar

New Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel says he will attempt to build his team around superstar Neymar for the 2018/19 campaign.

The German mentor, who was previously in charge of Borussia Dortmund, has taken over from the outgoing Unai Emery.

The 44-year-old gave his first press conference to the media on Sunday, and he described his first meeting with the Brazil forward as having gone very well.

He said: “Artists are special players, they need special treatment, it’s common sense.

“I met him last Sunday and it was a very good meeting. He’s an artist, an exceptional player, one of the best in the world.”

In addition, Tuchel revealed that he would build a formation that suits the strengths of the Brazilian, who was signed from Barcelona for 222 million euros ahead of the 2017/18 season.

He added: “I met a very friendly, very open guy for the first time. We started talking about soccer and I saw a smile on his face and that is what I want to see.

“If we find a way to build a structure around him, so he can show all his talent on the pitch, I think we have a key player to win our games.”

Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 appearances for the Parisians despite missing the last few months of the campaign due to injury.