Neymar ends PSG season and returns to Brazil

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar will not play again for the team this season as he returned to Brazil ahead of the club’s last game against Caen on Saturday.

The forward has not played since picking up a foot injury on February 25 when they beat Marseille 3-0 in Ligue 1.

He has been in rehabilitation ever since and reports suggest he is confident of being fit for the 2018 World Cup in Russia during June and July.

The 26-year-old was in attendance to watch PSG win the Coupe de France with a 2-0 victory over minnows Les Herbiers last Saturday at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

In addition, the player was with his teammates at an open training session on Wednesday but he did not take part, although he made an appearance for the benefit of the children at the event.

Nonetheless, the Parisians’ official website confirmed he did some light training with the side on Thursday, but has since jetted off back to Brazil.

A statement read: “Neymar partially resumed training with his teammates at Parc des Princes on Thursday and started physical work with the ball.

“His non-availability to face Caen justifies his departure for Brazil on Thursday evening to continue his recovery, which was planned in advance by PSG and the Brazil national team’s medical staff.”