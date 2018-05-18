Balotelli: There is a lot of emotion

Departing Nice striker Mario Balotelli says he has not made a decision on his next destination as he prepares for his last days with the Ligue 1 side.

The 27-year old has had a fruitful spell with the French club since joining from Liverpool in 2016.

He has netted 43 goals in 65 appearances in all competitions, but has been overlooked by Italy, having last played for his country at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Balotelli has ruled out extending his stay at Nice, saying he wants to return to Italy to play his football in the Serie A.

He has previously played for AC Milan and Inter Milan in the Italian top-flight and has been linked with a move to newly crowned champions Juventus.

Balotelli told Nice’s official YouTube channel: “There’s a lot of emotion because it’s the last game of the year at the Allianz Riviera.

“However, I don’t know what I’ll do next season. If I leave, I’ll certainly be sad.”