Nantes to part ways with Ranieri

Nantes owner Waldemar Kita has confirmed that the club will be parting ways with manager Claudio Ranieri at the end of the season.

Ranieri, who led Leicester City to a historic English Premier League title two years ago, has been in charge of the club since last season and was under contract until 2019.

He has reportedly had several fallouts with Waldemar, who criticised his manager publicly.

The Italian has also hit back at his boss in interviews, saying sacking him was an option if the club is not happy with his work.

Claudio Ranieri sacked by Nantes. Don't worry, Claudio. You'll always be a king at #LCFC.

Waldemar announced during the club anniversary dinner: “There is no anger.

“We can’t hide anything. We had a meeting with the sponsors, he thanked everyone. He has to be thanked for all the work he has done. It has not always been easy, there are regrets, but this is life and there is no anger.”

Nantes finished the season in tenth position, registering 14 victories, 10 draws and 16 defeats, though they were at one stage challenging for a place to play European football next season.