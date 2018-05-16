Neymar set for PSG stay says Emery

Outgoing Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery believes superstar forward Neymar will remain at the Parisians next season despite reports hinting he may leave.

Stories in the media have suggested Real Madrid are attempting to secure his services, as the Brazil star looks to make a return to La Liga.

The 26-year-old spent four seasons in Spain with Barcelona while scoring 105 goals in 186 appearances. He moved to PSG for a world record fee of €222 million at the start of 2017/18 and has since gone on to win France’s Player of the Year.

Nonetheless, Emery, who will be replaced by Thomas Tuchel in 2018/19, takes the view that the Brazilian will remain in Paris.

He told Cadena Ser radio: “I think he is going to stay at PSG because it’s a solid project. The club opted for Neymar and Neymar chose PSG, so they will give continuity to this project.

“I don’t know for how long he will stay, because in football you never know, but next season he will stay and I think that’s the fairest thing for PSG and for Neymar.

“This season, there have been times when everything relating to Neymar was exaggerated by the media.

“He doesn’t talk much and he said in the past that he is tired of the lies that were being told. On Sunday he reiterated that. I’m not going to pretend to be Neymar’s spokesman, but I think it’s best to listen to him.

“Neymar is at the level of Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi. I insist the injury has hindered him because he probably would have had the best season individually of his career in terms of numbers.”