Thomas Tuchel to replace Emery at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have announced that former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel will take over from current boss Unai Emery next season.

Tuchel, who has been out of work since leaving Dortmund in May 2017, has signed a two-year contract with the French club.

Tuchel spent two years at the German giants after succeeding Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in 2015.

He is taking over from a manager who led PSG to the domestic treble in France but was nevertheless released after the big spenders failed to impress in the Champions League.

“It is with great joy, pride and ambition that I join this great world football club that is Paris St-Germain,” said Tuchel.

“I look forward to working with all these great players, all of whom are among the best on the planet. With my staff, we will do everything to help the team push their limits to the highest international level.

“There is extraordinary potential in Paris and this is the most exciting challenge that has come to me. I am also looking forward to discovering Parc des Princes, a legendary European football stadium with a fantastic atmosphere.”

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “Thomas is one of the most competitive European coaches to have emerged at the highest level in recent years.

“His ambitious personality, his assertive taste for forward-moving play and his strength of character are part of the style we have always heard at Paris St-Germain.”