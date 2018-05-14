Neymar wins French Player of the Year award

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has been named France’s Player of the Year at an awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday.

Despite being injured for the final few months of the season, the Brazil forward collected the prestigious gong ahead of nominees such as teammates Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, as well as Marseille winger Florian Thauvin.

Global football’s most expensive player hammered home 19 goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches for the Parisians, before a foot injury meant he had to return home to Brazil to undergo surgery.

The 26-year-old has not played since February and only recently returned to the team to continue with his rehabilitation, leading to speculation he may be considering leaving the French champions.

Muito feliz pelo prêmio. Obrigado a todos os meus companheiros e o staff técnico sem vocês não seria possível 🙏🏽👏🏽💪🏽 e que honra receber o prêmio das mãos do FENOMENO @Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/2I7sMFqi3T — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 13, 2018

Nonetheless, he expressed gratitude for getting the award and refused to say anything about his future. Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, he said: “I am very touched and very happy with our season. It is an honour. Without my team-mates, I would never have received this award.”

“We talk about these things every time the transfer window comes around. I don’t want to talk about anything at the moment.

“Everyone knows why I came here, what my objectives are. Right now, my objective is the World Cup, not talking about transfers.

“I spend my whole life, every transfer window, talking about it. It’s a bit annoying.”