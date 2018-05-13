Al-Khelaifi: Neymar is staying at PSG

Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi says he is “2,000 percent” certain Neymar will stay with the Ligue 1 champions for next season.

The Brazil star has been the centre of much transfer speculation recently with Real Madrid said to favourites to sign the 26-year old. It comes just a year after he left Barcelona for Paris in a world-record £200 million transfer.

Despite the speculation, Al-Khelaifi said he was extremely confident that the star striker will stay in France for the foreseeable future.

Asked whether Neymar would remain at PSG next season, Al-Khelaifi told Le

Parisien: “For me, for Neymar, I am 2,000 percent sure he will stay.

“He wants to stay here, he has a contract.

“The Spanish media have been talking since October. He is not happy, this, that…All that is wrong. I don’t respond to rumours.

“I’m sure he’ll stay, he’s a Paris St Germain player.”

Neymar scored 28 goals in all competitions for PSG before he suffered a broken metatarsal in February that saw him miss the final few weeks of the season.

He is well on the road to recovery and should be fit to play for Brazil at the World Cup in Russia.