PSG lose 42-match unbeaten home league record

Paris St-Germain lost a first home Ligue 1 game in more than two years on Saturday as they went down 0-2 to Rennes.

The loss was their first league defeat at the Parc des Princes since Monaco beat them in March 2016, or 42 games.

The game also marked the final game at the stadium for Unai Emery as well as veteran midfielder Thiago Motta, who was captain.

Benjamin Bourigeaud put Rennes ahead, slotting a penalty past Kevin Trapp on 52 minutes after both Angel di Maria and Christopher Nkunku had hit the bar for a much changed PSG side.

Adrien Hunou scored the second for Rennes with 20 minutes remaining, lashing home a fine long-range finish to help his team clinch a Europa League place.

In other action, Mario Balotelli scored a brace and made a goal for Allan Saint-Maximin as sixth-placed Nice ran out 4-1 winners over Caen.

Monaco moved into second place with a 1-0 home win over St-Etienne, above Lyon, who went down 3-2 at Strasbourg after conceding two late goals.

