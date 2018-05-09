Emery chuffed to clinch Coupe de France title

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery was delighted to beat Les Herbiers 2-0 on Tuesday night to claim the Coupe de France title and complete a domestic quadruple.

PSG beat the third-tier outfit thanks to an opening strike from Giovani Lo Celso and an Edinson Cavani penalty that put the result beyond doubt at the Stade de France.

📽🏆🎉 Revivez les célébrations de nos parisiens suite à la victoire face au @VHFootOfficiel en finale de @coupedefrance ! 🔴🔵 #AllezParis pic.twitter.com/3MKVUQl3s6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 9, 2018

The Coupe de France silverware sees the Parisians complete a domestic quadruple, having already won Ligue 1, the Coupe de la Ligue, and the Trophee des Champions this season.

“We’re happy with this win. We knew, despite the difference between the two squads, that Les Herbiers would cause us problems. They stayed in the match for 90 minutes,” Emery told the press, according to the official Ligue 1 website.

“We opened the scoring, but they continued playing and wanting to cause danger in front of our goal. From our side, we were able to create a lot chances without giving them many.

“It was a great evening for everyone, with entertainment and atmosphere. I want to congratulate Les Herbiers while also being happy to have won the Coupe de France.”

Emery is set to part ways with PSG at the end of the season, after spending two years at the French club.