Neymar hits comeback trail

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has stepped up his recovery from a foot injury by doing some work in the gym to keep his World Cup hopes alive.

The Brazil international has been sidelined since February 25, when he fractured a foot in the Ligue 1 champions’ 3-0 win over Marseille.

There were fears that Neymar could miss football’s biggest spectacle in Russia during June and July, but PSG manager Unai Emery recently suggested the forward may return to action before the end of the season.

He looks kinda familiar… 😏@neymarjr is back at work at the Ooredoo Training Centre📍 pic.twitter.com/XTlcqf6tAm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 5, 2018

Les Parisiens have two league games left to play after Tuesday’s Coupe de France final against French third-tier side Les Herbiers, and the 26-year-old has boosted his chances of a comeback after being pictured in the gym at the club’s Ooredoo Training Centre on Saturday.

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14, with the Canarinho getting their campaign underway three days later against Switzerland in Group E, before taking on Costa Rica and Serbia.