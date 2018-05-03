Di Maria: PSG could sell me to enable new signings

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria says he is happy in the French capital but admits he may be sold in the off-season to make room for new signings.

The former Manchester United man has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and he has not denied the reports but rather hinted that he may well be moving on.

“Football is a strange game,” Di Maria told France Football.

“I am happy here, but the club needs to sign new players and to do this, others must be sold. It is not my decision. It is also the clubs. For the moment, I am calm.

“We must simply continue to work hard; the club and the supporters need to stay patient.

“The most important thing is to continue to sign great players who want to win things or have already won things and are experienced — the rest will come on its own.”

The Argentine left Real Madrid in 2014 to join Manchester United but left for PSG after only one season.

He has made 42 appearances for the Parisians this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists across all competitions.