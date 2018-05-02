Verratti would welcome Pogba at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti says he is not surprised that Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to the French capital.

The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly in talks with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola as they aim to bring the France international to Parce des Princes, and Verratti admits he would like to have someone of Pogba's ability in the team.

Night out at Manchester United’s Player of the Year Awards #mufcpoty pic.twitter.com/ATnLARmzwn — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 1, 2018

He told La Gazzetta Dello Sport: "It is easier to play with top players like him.

"I think that it is normal that all major players want to join PSG because there is a big project here, unlike most in Europe, with an incredible team and in an incredible city.

"Those who come will always be welcome but also must give their best."

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 and has since made 91 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions.