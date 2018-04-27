Emery to leave PSG at the end of the season

Paris Saint-German manager Unai Emery has confirmed he will leave the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Spaniard succeeded Laurent Blanc at the helm in 2016 after guiding Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles, with PSG looking to conquer the UEFA Champions League.

But Emery’s tenure has not quite gone according to plan – Les Parisiens crashed out at the last-16 phase in each of the last two years, while they relinquished their Ligue 1 crown to Monaco last term.

Unai Emery has announced that he will leave @PSG_inside the end of the season. Who should Paris replace him with? pic.twitter.com/o1tm0sr3z0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2018

The 46-year-old has led the Paris giants back to the top of the pile in France, while he has the chance to claim the domestic treble, with the Coupe de la Ligue trophy already in the bag.

However, his failure in Europe’s elite club competition has come at a price, after Emery announced his departure this week.

Speaking in a news conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with Guingamp, he said: “I have communicated my departure to the players.

“I thank president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting director Antero Henrique, the supporters and the players for these past two seasons.”