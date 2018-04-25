Mbappe: Winning is a special feeling

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe expressed his delight after a trophy-laden first season at the newly-crowned Ligue 1 and Coupe de la Ligue champions.

The 19-year-old joined the Parisians in August, after claiming the Ligue 1 title with AS Monaco last season, and has already helped his new club win two trophies.

Mbappe has scored 13 goals and made eight assists in Ligue 1 this season, while also contributing with three assists in the Coupe de la Ligue, which PSG won in March when they beat Monaco 3-0 in the final.

"Winning is always a special feeling, a source of pride. That's what we work for all year long," he told the club's official website.

"Here in France, everyone had us down as favourites, but we still had to go out and do it, because if we didn’t do it, everyone would have been on our backs and we would have been the first to be disappointed.

"We are very happy to have done what we needed to do here in the league and now there are more records to be broken."

On making the move to PSG, Mbappe added: "You change planet when you come here, both on the pitch and off it… In terms of the media attention as well; everyone is watching us. It really is two different worlds, but like I’ve always said: I really felt very quickly at home."