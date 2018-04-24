Alves: I’d return to Barcelona in a heartbeat

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves has revealed that he would always be open to returning to Barcelona because he sees the club as his home.

The 34-year-old left the Catalans on bad terms in 2016, when he joined Juventus, as he felt disrespected by the Spanish giants after winning 23 titles at the club.

However, the Brazilian insists he would return to Barca in a heartbeat if they decided to bring him back.

Saluden al futbolista con más títulos en la historia del futbol. ✔️ Barcelona🇪🇸: 23🏆

✔️ Sevilla FC🇪🇸: 5🏆

✔️ PSG🇫🇷: 3🏆

✔️ Brasil🇧🇷: 3🏆

✔️ Juventus 🇮🇹: 2🏆

✔️ Brasil Sub-20🇧🇷: 1🏆 Don Dani Alves da Silva ⚽️🔝 pic.twitter.com/sKN4ry3h4V — Comex Masters (@ComexMasters) April 15, 2018

"Barcelona is my home," he told Globo TV. "It's impossible to say that I wouldn't return.

"I would come back tomorrow if Barcelona were to call me."

Alves signed for PSG from Juve in 2017 and has helped the French outfit win the Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de la Ligue this season.

He added: "If I were to say that I didn't leave there feeling hurt then I'd be lying.

"I left hurt because I think I fought hard to create a great history at Barcelona. I left with 23 titles in eight years.

"I finished up giving them more great results and then they ended it without respecting my story.

"They wanted me to have a farewell and I told them no, because I consider that place my eternal home and when a place is considered your home you don't have to say goodbye.

"What's the point in a farewell if you're going to come back?"