Emery hails players’ professional attitude

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery was pleased to see his side maintain a high level of performance in the 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Parisians have already secured the Ligue 1 title and are in the Coupe de France final after beating Caen 3-1 last week. However, the players didn't let complacency creep into their game and Emery was delighted with their attitude.

Emery told the press after the game: "We are very happy because we maintained the level after winning the championship last week and after qualifying for the final [Coupe de France] on Wednesday in Caen.

"It is important to have played competitively for 90 minutes against a good team that, if they won, could be close to playing the Europa League.

"Bordeaux played with a great intensity that asked a lot of us. The team suffered in the match, Alphonse [Areola] played a good game, had a lot of work.

"Every player, when he takes the PSG jersey, has a great responsibility and he knows that on the pitch he has to play a good match. For me, it's important to maintain the level of performance."

PSG's next encounter will be on Sunday when they host Guingamp, before traveling to take on SC Amiens. The Coupe de France final against Les Herbiers will take place on Tuesday, May 8.