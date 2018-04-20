Thiago Silva will leave PSG in 2020

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva has revealed that he will leave the club when his current contract expires because he is tired of being criticised.

The 33-year-old has two years left on his contract and has already decided that he will move on when it expires. He has been at the Parisians since 2012 when he left AC Milan for a reported €42million.

The Brazilian, who has won 16 titles at PSG, has grown tired of the constant criticism he has experienced in Paris and doesn’t see himself staying any longer than necessary.

“It is impossible not to hear some of the criticism,” Silva told Le Foot Paris. “However, no newspaper, nor a journalist, is going to tell me who I am. I know who I am. Because of this, I continue as I always have done.

“I respect all opinions, but when you are attacked personally, it starts to get hard. I am especially sad when it impacts my family and my loved ones. However, when you wear the PSG shirt, you always have a responsibility.”

“I must continue to work hard to help my team-mates. Competition always exists in football.

“All things said, I am 33. I have two years left on my contract and after that, I will hand over to somebody else.”