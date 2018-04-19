Emery: I don’t know when Neymar will return

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar remains sidelined after sustaining a foot injury and manager Unai Emery says he is unaware when the Brazilian will return.

Neymar broke a bone in his foot during the Ligue 1 clash with Marseille in February, which required surgery, and has not been to training since.

The former Barcelona star is expected to undergo a final medical examination on May 17, ahead of the Fifa World Cup in Russia, and will most likely only return to the pitch thereafter.

"It all depends on how he [Neymar] feels there," Emery told the press after PSG's 3-1 Coupe de France semi-final victory over Caen on Wednesday.

"And when he's ready to start the exams, he'll come back. When? I don't know, I don't know. When he's well."

Neymar joined the Parisians from Barca in August last year and has already amassed 29 goals and 19 assists in his 30 appearances for the club across all competitions.