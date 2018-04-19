Silva: We want to win another trophy

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has revealed his delight at getting past a tricky Caen 3-1 to secure their place in the Coupe de France final.

Kylian Mbappe had opened the scoring on 25 minutes at the Stade Michel d’Ornano ahead of a timely equaliser from Ismael Diomande two minutes before half-time.

It took until the 81st minute for Mbappe to regain the lead for PSG, with Christopher Nkunku making sure of the result deep into injury time at the end of the game.

Silva, who help his side to the Ligue 1 title this season, admitted it wasn’t easy going against the 15th placed team.

He was reported on the club’s official website saying: “We had some difficult moments in the game, notably the equaliser just before half-time. In the dressing room, we talked about it a lot in order to be able to respond.

“We managed to do what we wanted to. We came back well. We’re happy with the win and to go back to the Stade de France again to try and win another trophy. We’re now going to prepare well for the final.”

Head Coach Unai Emery added: “The team is having a great run in the Coupe de France, especially this evening against a team that was pushed on by its fans and which wanted to play in the final.

“We played with character and control.

“In the first half, we deserved to score more, 1-1 gave our opponents a chance. We then took control of the game again and managed to score.

“Congratulations to Caen. They played well and caused us problems. We’re happy to be in the final, it’s good for our fans.”