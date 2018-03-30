PSG not lining up Emery successor

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has poured cold water on claims that the club is speaking to potential replacements for Unai Emery.

Rumours surrounding the future of the PSG manager refuse to go away after his side failed to make it past the UEFA Champions League last 16 for the second successive season.

Emery succeeded Laurent Blanc at the helm in 2016, but his tenure got off to a rocky start after seeing Monaco dethrone Les Parisiens last term to win a first Ligue 1 title since 2000.

The Spaniard did manage to claim the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue trophies in his debut campaign and is on course to do so again this term.

But despite also taking the French giants to the top of the pile in the league, where they hold a massive 17-point gap over the defending champions in second place with seven games remaining, his position remains in doubt.

Henrique, though, insists they are not lining up Emery’s successor, telling reporters: “Every day we are confronted with information about the PSG coach.

“To be clear: the coach of Paris Saint-Germain is Unai Emery, he has a contract with the club and this is not the time to talk about this subject.

“We are in an important phase of the season, we have a lot of work to do to reach our goals and we need to be focused and engaged.

“No coach can say that he has spoken with us or is engaged with us for the future. All supporters of Paris Saint-Germain must know that only the club is authorised to communicate official information.”