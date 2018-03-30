Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit

Hatem Ben Arfa has confirmed via Instagram that he will soon leave Paris Saint-Germain, having fallen out of favour under Unai Emery.

PSG signed the former Newcastle United star on a free transfer in 2016, with Ben Arfa committing to the club for two years. He played 23 league games last season but has not featured under Emery since April 2017.

“Soon, my PSG adventure will end,” the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Despite the difficult moments, I am pleased to have worn this shirt. I will keep some wonderful memories of my teammates and with this message, I would like to take the opportunity to thank the many who have supported me.

“I will always love this club.”

Ben Arfa has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League or Major League Soccer, but for the moment, his future remains unclear.

He has not scored in his 23 league appearances for PSG, but few have forgotten the 17 goals he netted for Nice in 2015/16 — the last Ligue 1 season in which he was a regular starter.