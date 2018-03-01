Emery pleased with cup progression

Unai Emery praised an in-form Paris Saint-Germain following their 3-0 Coupe de France victory over Marseille on Wednesday night.

A brace from Angel Di Maria (45 1, 48) and one from Edison Cavani (81) sealed the comprehensive win at the Parc des Princes to secure their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Speaking to PSG TV after the game, having overturned Marseille by the same scoreline in the league last week, Emery said he was pleased with his side’s performance ahead of quickly turning his attention back to the league and Champions League.

PSG lead the standings by 14 points ahead of second-placed Monaco and Marseille, in third a further two points adrift, and trail Real Madrid 3-1 after the first leg of the round of 16.

Emery said: “Today we could see that the team is in form. It was a good game.

“Now we turn our attention to Saturday’s match away to Troyes, before we think about Real Madrid. I want to have every player available: both the players that start the match and those that are on the bench and can come on and make a difference for the good of the team.

“Our role is to prepare together, as a team, so that everyone is in form, competing for their place in the side and playing well.”

Cavani added: “The most important thing was to feel the passion of the supporters.

“It’s good to have got the win, that’s the main thing. Rotating the playing squad is normal because we have a lot of matches to play.

“This result is good for the confidence. It’s always special to win the Classico at home.”