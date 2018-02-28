Garcia: Half of PSG’s transfer budget is injured

Olympique Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has taken a cheeky jibe at Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain after Neymar picked up a long-term injury this week.

Neymar suffered a cracked metatarsal in PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille on Sunday, which means he will miss Wednesday night’s Coupe de France quarter-final clash with OM and the upcoming UEFA Champions League last-16 encounter against Real Madrid.

Garcia had little sympathy for his rivals, stating that they shot themselves in the foot by investing £200m into one player instead of strengthening their overall squad.

“If there is no Neymar, there will be [Angel] Di Maria,” he said, according to Goal. “We will see if [Kylian] Mbappe and [Edinson] Cavani play when there is the Real Madrid game the week after.

“It is a team built to win the Champions League. If they do not, it will be a failure. They have invested €400million, including €222m that is in the physio’s room.”