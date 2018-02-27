PSG confirm Neymar has fractured metatarsal

PSG confirmed late on Monday that Brazilian star Neymar suffered a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle during Sunday’s game against Marseille.

Neymar, a world-record signing from Barcelona last summer, now looks certain to miss PSG’s crucial Champions League last-16 second leg tie with Real Madrid on March 6.

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher during the 3-0 win after falling awkwardly while chasing a loose ball.

The club said that the scan had revealed a “fissure of the fifth metatarsal” – a bone on the outside of the foot – and a “sprain of the right ankle”.

There was no word on how long the 26-year old will be out for, but the usual time for recovery from such an injury is around three months.

Neymar’s Brazil teammate Gabriel Jesus missed 10 weeks of last season for Manchester City with the same injury.

That could mean Neymar missing most of the rest of the Ligue 1 season and returning to fitness just a few weeks ahead of the summer’s World Cup, which starts on June 14.

PSG are 3-1 down to Real Madrid following the first leg and face a struggle to qualify for the next round, the quarter-finals set to be played on April 3 and the semis on April 24.

Reacting to news of Neymar’s injury, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said: “I don’t like it when a player hurts himself, I am not happy about the injury. We never rejoice when a rival is absent due to injury.”