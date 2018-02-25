Neymar in injury scare ahead of crucial Madrid clash

Brazil forward Neymar could be facing a lengthy injury lay off after he was stretchered off in tears during PSG’s 3-0 Ligue 1 win over rivals Marseille on Sunday.

The French champions and PSG will be holding their breath after the forward was carried off late in the game following a nasty ankle roll.

The Brazilian’s ankle twisted at an awkward angle as he ran for a loose ball before he went down grimacing in pain.

The injury comes at a crucial time for the French champions, and should it prove serious, it could deal a blow to Brazil’s World Cup hopes.

Kylian Mbappé becomes the youngest ever scorer in Le Classique … 👊⚽️ … but Paris lose Neymar to an ankle injury during their 3-0 win against Marseille. #UCL pic.twitter.com/TrC5W5y2nS — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 25, 2018

PSG play Real Madrid in their crucial second leg Champions League clash in less than 10 days time having lost the first leg in Spain 3-1, and now they face doing so without their biggest name.

Meanwhile, Brazil have two friendlies against Russia and defending World champions Germany late in March ahead of June’s World Cup.

It is unclear how severe the injury is, but judging by Neymar’s reaction and the hasty appearance of the stretcher, the 25-year old could be facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, a Rolando own goal and Edinson Cavani saw PSG beat Marseille in Le Classique, while stretching their lead to 14 points over second-placed Monaco.

Neymar has scored 29 goals in 30 games since his big-money move from Barcelona in the summer.

Online reaction was swift.

Looks like Zidane has been praying again. Neymar stretched off injured. — Ali (@RM_Insider) February 25, 2018

This is bad. Champions League (and World Cup?) will be much poorer without Neymar. I know a lot of people don't like his sideshows but he's a tremendous footballer. https://t.co/qbv9fgktae — Andy West (@andywest01) February 25, 2018

Neymar stretchered off for PSG. Could be a doubt for Brazil’s friendlies in March, if serious — Jack Lang (@jacklang) February 25, 2018