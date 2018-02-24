Emery: Marseille a good warm-up for Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery hopes that an upcoming double-header against Olympique Marseille will prepare them for the return leg against Real Madrid.

The two matches against their French rivals, in Ligue 1 on Sunday and in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, should provide PSG with one of their stiffest domestic tests in preparation for the Champions League showdown.

"We have the Ligue 1 game on Sunday against Marseille, in Coupe de France against Marseille also and then the second leg here against Real Madrid.

"We'll play in the Parc [des Princes], that's why I think that the club, the players and all the staff ask all the fans to be with the team. We want them to make the "Parc" a difficult stadium for all our opponents."

PSG trail Madrid 3-1 on aggregate from the first leg, when Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo found the net after Adrien Rabiot opened the scoring with what could prove to be a crucial away-goal.

Marseille are third in Ligue 1, 13 points adrift of leaders PSG but just one point behind Monaco in second place. They also have a tough match against Spanish opposition coming up in early March, when they will face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League.