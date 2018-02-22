Silva making ready to pass on the baton

Paris Saint-Germain skipper Thiago Silva is preparing Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos to become the future of the club in the heart of defence.

The trio have been rotated this season by PSG manager Unai Emery, with Silva making 17 starts in Ligue 1 – the same amount as youth product Kimpembe.

The Brazilian found himself on the bench for the UEFA Champions League Last-16, first-leg clash with Real Madrid last week, which saw Emery's side suffer a 3-1 defeat having taken the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Silva is pleased with Kimpembe's development and believes the 22-year-old has what it takes to perform at the highest level alongside Marquinhos. As such, the club captain is looking to impart all the knowledge he can on the pair before hanging up his boots.

"I try to help all the time. I have more experience, I've played more big games so I give advice, but that's not all," the 33-year-old told This is Paris.

"The quality is there! Presco [Kimpembe] always gives everything in training. He has improved greatly over the last two or three years.

"It's not easy for a young defender to progress like he has done. Presco has really shown a huge potential and I'm happy for him.

"I'm also an example for Marquinhos as well so I just have to keep working hard and keep helping both of them as much as I can. The rivalry, the competition for places, that's all part of football.

"I'm 33 years old, I have two more years to play, then it will those two who take the reins and lead the team forward."