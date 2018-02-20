Drogba’s son signs for Guingamp

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba’s 17-year-old son has signed for the academy of French Ligue 1 club Guingamp.

Isaac Drogba, also a striker, was previously with Chelsea’s academy and is following in his father’s footsteps.

💥[OFFICIEL] : Drogba rejoint l'EAG ! 🔴⚫ La cellule recrutement de l’Akademi EAG est très heureuse d’enregistrer la signature d'Isaac Drogba, fils de Didier Drogba. Né à Vannes, le 15 décembre 2000 et formé à Chelsea, il intègre les U19 de l'Akademi. Bienvenue Isaac ! pic.twitter.com/xvfqpYsl2T — En Avant de Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) February 19, 2018

Drogba senior joined Guingamp from Le Mans for £80,000 16 years ago, going on to score 24 goals in 50 games for the French side.

His famous father congratulated Isaac on Instagram: “Couldn’t be more proud of you Isaac Drogba.”

Didier Drogba went on to play for Marseille after leaving Guingamp, signing for Chelsea a year later in 2004.

During a glittering career at Chelsea, he won four Premier League title, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

He also represented the Ivory Coast 104 times.

During a 2015 interview he said that his son, who was born in France, wanted to represent England.

Guingamp are currently 10th in Ligue 1.