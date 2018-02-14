Di Maria wouldn’t turn down Barcelona

Angel Di Maria would be open to a move to Barcelona despite having played for their fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who began his career with Rosario Central ahead of spells with Benfica, Real and Manchester United, is currently doing duty for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

But having left Real in 2014, the Argentina international says the only club he wouldn’t play for is Rosario Central’s rivals Newell’s Old Boys.

He explained on So Foot: “My relationship with Madrid is finished because my cycle there ended.

“Frankly, I wouldn’t have a problem to play at Barca, to the contrary.

“The only club I couldn’t play for is Newell’s Old Boys because I am a fan of Rosario Central.”