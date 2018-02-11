Balotelli booked ‘for protesting racist chants’

Italy striker Mario Balotelli was allegedly booked for complaining to the referee about racist chants during Nice’s 3-2 defeat to Dijon on Saturday.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool star spoke to the official in the 72nd minute after home fans reacted when he missed a scoring opportunity.

Balotelli first put his finger to his mouth in front of the fans, then complained to the referee Nicolas Rainville.

The referee than showed Super Mario a yellow card.

The club later complained about the incident on their Twitter account, while Nice President Jean-Pierre Rivere protested the refereeing, commenting that Nice had been “playing 11 against 12.”

Dans l’intervalle, Mario Balotelli a hérité d’un carton jaune, après… s’être agacé d’insultes racistes du public. pic.twitter.com/5C1V8MXBYq — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) February 10, 2018

Dijon won the game 3-2 thanks to two goals from Julio Tavares and a later winner from Kwon Chang-hoon after Nice had fought back to take the lead.