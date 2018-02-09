Mbappe banned for two games after red card

Paris Saint-Germain superstar forward Kylian Mbappe will miss the team's next two Ligue 1 games after being handed a ban by the league's disciplinary commission.

The 19-year-old was shown a red card in the 3-2 Coupe de la Ligue victory against Stade Rennais last month for a dangerous tackle on Ismaila Sarr.

The disciplinary commission have hit Mbappe with a two-game suspension, which will see him miss out on the Ligue 1 fixtures against Toulouse and Strasbourg.

The Frenchman will be back in contention for the league clash with Marseille at Parc des Princes on Sunday, February 25.

The sending off against Stade Rennais was Mbappe's first red card since joining PSG from AS Monaco in August last year.