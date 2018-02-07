Emery relieved to avoid injuries in cup win

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery was pleased to get through his side’s Coupe de France quarter-final victory over Sochaux without picking up new injuries.

The Parisians eased past the Ligue 2 outfit 4-1 on Tuesday thanks to a hat-trick from Angel di Maria and a goal from Edinson Cavani, that left Florian Martin’s strike as a mere consolation for the hosts.

Champions League last-16 tie on February 14, and the PSG boss is hoping to keep all his key players fit for the crunch game.

“The goal was to qualify, without injury and to collect information for the future,” Emery said, according to Goal.

“We respect the Coupe de France and an opponent who has already won this competition and recently knocked out Ligue 1 clubs.

“Even though Sochaux equalised, I knew it was an offensive team and I respected them, and in the second half they had fewer chances.”