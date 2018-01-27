Robinho backs Neymar for Real move

Former Real Madrid forward Robinho believes fellow Brazilian Neymar could leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Los Blancos with speculation mounting that the Spanish giants are prioritizing gaining his services.

Robinho, who played for Real between 2005 and 2008 and now plays his football for Sivasspor in Turkey, told AS: "Neymar is a very important player for the Brazilian team. I think he could play at Madrid, but it will be quite difficult, because he has a five-year contract with PSG. It's a possibility."

PSG have reportedly said Neymar can leave if he delivers the UEFA Champions League trophy to the French Ligue 1 giants in 2018. Interestingly, the Parisians face Madrid in the last-16 with the first leg to be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on 14 February.

Meu ídolo, o cara que praticamente me inspirou a jogar futebol … que Deus abençoe a sua vida irmão, muitas felicidades pra ti sempre. Te amo ídolo @Robinho pic.twitter.com/Hi3DCAmWhI — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 25, 2018

However, the Zinedine Zidane-coached outfit are struggling for form and are seemingly already out of the La Liga title race as well as the Copa del Rey.

The 34-year-old added of the club's predicament: "I think it's just a moment, sometimes you can go through a bad time, but Real Madrid is Real Madrid.

"They still have opportunities to improve. People want Madrid to win all year long. I am a Madridista and I always want the team to go well."

He concluded: "Yes, it is the only option (to win the Champions League). They are going to play two tough matches against PSG, but why not? There's a chance.

“Madrid can win the title for a third consecutive year. You have to try to win it. It is hard, but it is possible.”