Emery: PSG fans don’t hate Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery insists that the fans harbour no animosity for Neymar, despite the jeers he received in a recent win over Dijon.

The Brazilian scored four in the 8-0 rout at Parc des Princes, but also denied Edinson Cavani the chance to break Zlatan Ibrahimovic's club record when, despite already having his hattrick, he insisted on taking a late penalty.

"PSG fans love all the players of PSG," Emery said. "They love them individually. They're clever. I'm pretty sure that they are all happy to have Neymar here.

"If Neymar is able to play I'm sure they will all support him and the team, all the players and also Neymar."

The world’s most expensive player missed Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon with a thigh injury, but could return for Wednesday’s Coupe de France clash with Guingamp.

"If he's able to, he'll play," Emery said. "He'll play to enjoy a team's victory, to be with his team-mates and also for the fans."