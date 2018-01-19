Mancini wants PSG gig

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini let it be known that he would be interested managing Paris Saint-Germain, should there be a vacancy.

Current PSG boss Unai Emery is reportedly on a short leash at Parc des Princes, and is expected to lead their expensively assembled team to the Champions League final.

"I would love to be the coach of PSG," Mancini, currently in charge of Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg, told L'Equipe. "And why not, if that were possible?

"You can be a good coach who has done fine work, but we all know that in football everything can change in one day.

"I've never been contacted, though. I don't know the future. PSG have a good coach in place with fantastic players. All coaches would love to work with such a team, that is only normal.

"PSG have one of the best sides in the world. They've got Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, so have a good chance of winning the Champions League and not just this season, but for the next two or three years."

PSG will face Real Madrid in the Champions League on February 14.