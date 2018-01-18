Meunier slams disgraceful PSG fans

Thomas Meunier slammed the Paris Saint-Germain fans for booing Neymar during the club's 8-0 demolition of Dijon on Wednesday.

The Brazilian scored four of the goals, including a late penalty to round off the scoring, alongside Angel Di Maria, who netted two, Edison Cavani and Kylian Mbappe.

Some of PSG's supporters at the Parc des Princes booed Neymar when he demanded to take the late spot-kick, with Cavani just one goal away from becoming the club's all-time top scorer.

Meunier voiced his annoyance with the fans' reactions, saying: "I understand the disappointment but I find this very disgraceful from the fans.

"If you want to boo him, why do you clap and cheer him when he goes past four defenders to score?"

He added: "To me, it's a minor detail. When you look at the score, whether or not Neymar leaves it for Edi is no big deal.

"We all know that Edi will beat the record and by a lot. The player meant to take penalties is Neymar so I don't think Edi will have something against Neymar. It's just how it was written on the paper.

"So, as professionals, we must consider the goal as one for the team, more than for Neymar or Cavani on their own."

Neymar and Cavani have previously clashed over penalty taking duties, when the Uruguayan claimed a penalty ahead of Neymar against Lyon, and missed.