Four-goal Neymar booed by PSG fans

Neymar scored four goals and grabbed two assists, but was still booed by fans as PSG thrashed Dijon 8-0 in Ligue 1 on Wednesday night.

Angel Di Maria opened the scoring at the Parc des Princes after just four minutes, curling one into the top corner from 20 yards out before the Argentine added his second just 11 minutes later when he turned in Neymar’s effort.

Edinson Cavani then equalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s club record with his 156th goal for the club, before Neymar grabbed his first of the night with a superb free-kick just before half-time.

The Brazilian hit two more goals in the second half, the second a superb solo effort, to complete his hat-trick, before Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to hit a seventh goal.

Then controversy struck in the 83rd minute when PSG were awarded a penalty.

Neymar, who famously argued with Cavani over who should take a penalty earlier in the season, grabbed the ball.

Boos rang out from the crowd as the Brazilian stepped up to take it, as the crowd wanted to see the Uruguayan break Ibra’s record.

The four-goal star then grabbed the ball from the ref at the final whistle, but looked downhearted as he left the field, pushing away his man-of-the-match award to a staff member and ignoring awaiting reporters.

“I think Neymar took the penalty because it was also a good day for him,” PSG boss Unai Emery said afterwards

“We’re happy with it. But there will be lots more chances for Cavani to score more goals.”

PSG now lead the table by 11 points over second-placed Lyon – who they meet on Sunday.