Favre: Balotelli better than last season

Nice manager Lucien Favre believes striker Mario Balotelli's performances have shown improvement this season, after he netted a brace against AS Monaco on Tuesday.

The Italian found the back of the Monaco goal twice as they played out a 2-2 draw at the Stade Louis II, taking the 27-year-old's total for the campaign up to 12 from only 15 appearances.

Last season Balotelli bagged 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances, while providing one assist.

35 – Mario #Balotelli has scored 35 goals for OGC #Nice (in 51 apps); more than he managed at AC Milan (33), Manchester City (30), Inter (28) and Liverpool (4). Home. pic.twitter.com/2WFxjPGV5L — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 17, 2018

"Mario is playing a lot better than last season. This was his first start since the game against Bordeaux in mid-December, and he scored in that game too," Favre was quoted as saying by the official Ligue 1 website.

"Mario is coming back from very very far given how he has performed in recent years. He's still a work in progress. But his improvement can continue, that's great.

"It's up to him to help himself and for us to help him. He is putting in the effort, and I think he could do more in getting himself away from his markers. Mario will never be a player who'll run back 60m to defend, but that's not what we ask of him over 90 minutes."