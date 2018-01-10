Jardim pleased with Coupe de la Ligue victory

AS Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim says the tactical change worked perfectly for his side in the 2-1 victory in the Derby de la Cote d'Azur against Nice on Tuesday.

The visitors opened the scoring through in-demand playmaker Thomas Lemar in the third minute of the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-final clash at the Allianz Riviera. But they were soon pegged back by Lucien Favre's side when Alassane Plea found the net 15 minutes later.

However, off-season signing from Rennes Adama Diakhaby restored their advantage for the injury-hit side seven minutes before the break – to secure Les Monégasques passage into the semi-finals of the cup competition.

"It was important for two reasons: because we have qualified for the semi-finals and it was an objective of ours to go as far as possible in this competition, and because it was a derby and so it was important for our supporters," he said after the game.

"It has not gone well here the last couple of times. Today was hugely satisfying. The last couple of times here we played with a bit too high a line. Nice played on the counter-attack. Today we defended deeper to avoid their quick breaks.

"We used a different approach to get our two goals. It is to be expected that we are stronger with the injured players back. We have a competitive squad to enable us to play every three days."