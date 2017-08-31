Leipzig sign Kampl from Leverkusen

RB Leipzig have secured the services of midfielder Kevin Kampl from Bundesliga rivals Bayer 04 Leverkusen as they bolster their squad for a tough season.

Leipzig are preparing for their first UEFA Champions League campaign after finishing second in the Bundesliga last season, which was also their debut in the German top flight.

Kampl has been brought in to partner Naby Keita in midfield. The two have played together before at Salzburg and are now expected to combine in midfield once again.

However, the 25-year-old may also have been signed as an eventual replacement for Keita, who will depart for Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

Kampl was one of Leverkusen's top midfielders last season and made 30 Bundesliga appearances.