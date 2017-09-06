Leicester denied Silva by 14 seconds

Leicester City missed out on registering Adrien Silva by 14 seconds despite having agreed a £22m deal with Sporting Lisbon for the player.

The Foxes were finalising the deal as the August 31 transfer deadline approached.

Adrien Silva waiting to be confirmed #lcfc pic.twitter.com/N6ycxjX4Hh — LCFC Away Days (@lcfcawaydays_) September 1, 2017

And now FIFA has said that the 28-year-old Portugal international, will not be allowed to move to the English Premier League after Leicester missed the deadline by seconds.

Silva is not expected to be ineligible for the former league champions until the January transfer window opens, but they will reportedly contest the finding.

A club spokesman was reported on the BBC to have said: “We are working with Adrien and Sporting Clube de Portugal to overcome some issues relating to the player’s registration and exploring all options to find a resolution.”

Sporting President Bruno de Carvalho added: “The transfer of Adrien is already completed. Hopefully Leicester find a solution for him.”